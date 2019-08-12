New toilets for the disabled at railway stations on western line stay locked

At a few suburban railway stations on the western rail route, newly-built toilets meant for the differently-abled are kept locked. The stations include the ones at Perambur, Korattur, Ambattur and Avadi and these toilets were constructed more than three months ago. In contrast, toilets meant for other commuters at these railway stations are kept open round-the-clock.

“When regular toilets are kept open, locking the new toilets built for the disabled is unfair, especially because these toilets are mostly located near the regular ones,” says T. Gunaseelan, a commuter from Ambattur.

Suburban trains are more user-friendly, especially for the disabled, as most of the railway stations now offer wheel chairs to assist them to board the trains.

On an average, around 260 trips are being made by suburban trains on the western rail route between Chennai Central and Arakkonam, every day. After the Chennai Beach–Tambaram line, the Chennai Central–Arakkonam is the busiest suburban rail route in the city.

The initiative by the Southern Railway to construct toilets for disabled is also meant for the physically-challenged among long-distance travellers.

So, such toilets have been set up at railway stations where long-distance trains also halt.

At most of the railway stations, the new toilets are located on platform number one where the office of the station manager and the ticket counters are located, a measure taken to ensure the new facility is not misused by other commuters and trespassers.

Commuters say that such a novel initiative undertaken for the benefit of the disabled should be put to use promptly. Railway officials say that repeated reminders have been sent to senior officials at the Southern Railway headquarters on PH Road about ensuring improvement of basic facilities, which includes repair of water taps, water coolers and toilets. Special mention about the new toilets for the disabled have also been a part of these reminders. However, no official nod has been given for opening the new toilets for disabled. The reason cited for this is water scarcity in the city.

“Steps will be taken to open the new toilets soon,” says a railway official.