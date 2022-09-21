New toilet block inaugurated at govt. school in Saidapet

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 21, 2022 20:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A new toilet block was inaugurated at the Government Model Higher Secondary School, Saidapet, on Wednesday. The building constructed by Rotary Club of Madras Magnum was inaugurated by Rotary district governor N. Nandakumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

During one of the visits, the projects team of Rotary Club of Madras Magnum found that the toilets in the school, where nearly 650 students study, were dilapidated. Subsequently, the construction was taken up at a cost of nearly ₹9 lakh and completed in three months, Vishal Palsani, member of Rotary Club of Madras Magnum, said. This block has six toilets and 11 urinals.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“We try to focus on education-related infrastructure and look to improve it. If there are good toilets, they have access to better hygiene practices and will make a difference to the overall studying atmosphere,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
school

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app