New toilet block inaugurated at govt. school in Saidapet

The Hindu Bureau September 21, 2022 20:45 IST

A new toilet block was inaugurated at the Government Model Higher Secondary School, Saidapet, on Wednesday. The building constructed by Rotary Club of Madras Magnum was inaugurated by Rotary district governor N. Nandakumar.

During one of the visits, the projects team of Rotary Club of Madras Magnum found that the toilets in the school, where nearly 650 students study, were dilapidated. Subsequently, the construction was taken up at a cost of nearly ₹9 lakh and completed in three months, Vishal Palsani, member of Rotary Club of Madras Magnum, said. This block has six toilets and 11 urinals.

“We try to focus on education-related infrastructure and look to improve it. If there are good toilets, they have access to better hygiene practices and will make a difference to the overall studying atmosphere,” he added.