Kasimedu fishing harbour timings changed to avoid overcrowding

After Saturday’s fiasco when the Kasimedu fishing harbour was overcrowded, sale timings have been changed. Fish will be sold to wholesalers and mid-sized retailers from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said boats would be parked at demarcated bays and only three men, including the owner, would be allowed per boat to sell the fish.

Others would have to remain on the craft till the end of the sale. Sale of catch from boats arriving after 8 a.m. would be allowed only the next day.

Wholesalers and retailers would be allowed to enter the harbour in batches of 150 persons.

“All of them have been issued passes. A total of 800 passes have been distributed. On Tuesday, we saw a trial for the boats and it looks fine as of now. The timings have been changed to suit the needs of consumers,” said an official source.

Fishermen leader M.E. Raghumathi said many fishers were bothered more about their livelihood than protecting themselves against COVID-19. They were worried about alleviating hunger in their families.

None of the fishermen had money in their hands, Mr. Raghumathi added.