ADVERTISEMENT

New timetable of suburban trains in Chennai uploaded on Southern Railway website

July 18, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

The Southern Railway has made available the new suburban timetable which came into effect on July 14. 

B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer of Southern Railway, said the new time table has been uploaded on the website of the Southern Railway, under the ‘Passenger Services’ section and sub-section ‘Chennai suburban train timetable’ for helping the commuters to know details of the train services. 

The commuters could browse the new time table at https://sr.indianrailways.gov.in/ 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The suburban timetable was previously available before the COVID-19 lockdown came into force. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US