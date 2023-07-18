New timetable of suburban trains in Chennai uploaded on Southern Railway website

July 18, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Southern Railway has made available the new suburban timetable which came into effect on July 14.

B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer of Southern Railway, said the new time table has been uploaded on the website of the Southern Railway, under the ‘Passenger Services’ section and sub-section ‘Chennai suburban train timetable’ for helping the commuters to know details of the train services.

The commuters could browse the new time table at https://sr.indianrailways.gov.in/.

The suburban timetable was previously available before the COVID-19 lockdown came into force.