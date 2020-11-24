New TFPC president elected

Murali Ramaswamy of Thenandal Films has been elected President of the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC).

The election for the council’s office-bearers was held on Sunday at the M.G.R. Janaki College in Chennai and nearly 1,050 members cast their votes.

Mr. Murali had contested for the post of president against producers T. Rajendar and P.L. Thenappan. He secured 557 votes and beat Mr. Rajendar by 179 votes.

After the results were declared, Mr. Murali said his faction was looking to address the concerns of producers whose films were seeing a delay in release due to COVID-19.

“We will work towards implementing welfare measures for the benefit of the producers,” he added.