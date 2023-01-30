New team will oversee Greater Chennai Corporation’s GIS division from March

January 30, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

On Monday, the Greater Chennai Corporation council approved the placing of a work order with Darashaw and Company Private Limited for ₹9,43,41,000 to establish a Geographical Information System (GIS) division.

This new team will take over from the existing one in March and will be responsible for maintaining the GIS system, said Vishu Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance). The project comes under the Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiative (TANII), a State Innovation Fund, and will be implemented over the next three to four years.

“There will be a team of GIS experts in the head office as well as one expert in each zone,” said the DC. He added that GIS will play a major role in the planning various development projects as well as revenue collection.

The limits of wards and zones have been completely mapped using GIS. To make it easier for citizens, the civic body even released GIS maps of every ward when they released the area sabha delimitations published in December 2022 in the Chennai District Gazette, which was a new feature.

According to Mr. Mahajan, the civic body, using GIS technology, has mapped around 13 lakh properties and over 42 categories of public utilities, such as public parks, street lights and toilets. It is in the process of mapping street vendors in the same way and will develop zonal vending plans and make the GIS database the backbone in the civic body’s planning activities.

The Corporation had opened a bid for ₹8,27,97,000 for this project, but in a letter dated 3 January 2023, Darashaw Company Private Limited detailed some challenges that affected the rate variation. They said after COVID-19, the cost of personnel with the necessary qualifications had increased, and it necessitated year-on-year increments. Without this, there would be a risk of constant replacement of experts. Retaining on-site technical manpower was difficult as most experts preferred to work from home.