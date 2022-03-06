New TASMAC shop closed after residents staged a protest

The protesters said the shop should not have been allowed in a thickly populated neighbourhood like Sathuvachari

Less than a week after it was opened, a TASMAC outlet on Mandavelli Street at Sathuvachari in Vellore was temporarily closed by the police as residents, mainly women, from the neighbourhood staged a protest.

The street is a key route for students, office-goers and residents of Brahmapuram and Kangeyanallur villages across the Palar to reach schools and government offices and to avail themselves of essential services on the Bengaluru Highway, the residents said.

“Sathuvachari residents will also get affected by inebriated people at night. The district administration should not have allowed the shop in a thickly populated neighbourhood like Sathuvachari,” said S. Kavitha, a resident.

What angered the residents was the fact that the outlet is around 100 metres from the Government Middle School. The district administration, the Vellore Corporation and the police did not consult the residents before allowing the shop, they said.

Residents said the district administration had the authority to ban Tasmac shops from residential neighbourhoods and from places near educational institutions and places of worship. Streets where Tasmac outlets were located would turn into a dump yard with loads of garbage therefrom being dumped into nearby bins. Stray dogs and cattle would feed on it, they said.