New system of vending on the Marina to start soon

CHENNAI

14 December 2020 01:03 IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started receiving applications for hawking on Marina beach.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) Meghanatha Reddy said the last date for submissions would be December 26. Hawkers who are not residents of Chennai will not be eligible for shop allocation on Marina beach.

ID proof

The applications will be accepted with Aadhaar, ration card and EPIC card.

Some of the existing hawkers will get space on the beach. At least 1,700 hawkers did business on the Marina beach before the lockdown. New hawkers will also be permitted to do business in the beach after the new system is put in place. The total number of hawkers has been restricted to 900, and the entire exercise will be monitored by the High Court.

Hawkers will be selected by draw of lots after December 26. Applications have to be submitted to the Office of the Revenue Officer, Ripon Buildings, Greater Chennai Corporation.

Hawkers will not be permitted to sell clothes, books, footwear, electrical items, electronics and other items which are not related to beaches. Fancy items, cool drinks and food business operations will be permitted on the beach after the new system is adopted. The hawkers will not be permitted to use a gas stove, generators, chairs and benches for customers.

Strict guidelines

Two members from the same family will not be permitted to set up shop on the beach. The certificate of vending will be cancelled in the event of violations by the vendors. The vendors will pay a rent of ₹1,000 to the Corporation every month and other charges determined by the Court. The Corporation may suspend vending activity during Kaanum Pongal, Republic Day and Vinayaka Chathurthi.