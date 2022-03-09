New system installed in Chennai Metro Rail stations helps mitigate spread of infections

The micro-plasma oxidation system uses tap water as input and keeps stations sterilised and safe

In a bid to reduce the spread of virus, bacteria and moulds, Chennai Metro Rail has installed a micro-plasma oxidation system in underground stations.

For a start, they have implemented this system from Tirumangalam to Chennai Central. Soon, it would be installed from Saidapet to Washermenpet. The system helps disinfect air and the surface of stations, a press release said.

“Through proper dilution of micro-plasma oxidation in water, the air through the ventilation system in the metro stations is sterilised and safe,” the release said.

This system uses tap water as input and helps mitigate infections that spread through air and surfaces. “CMRL studied and tested the disinfection system, which has shown a reduction of 99% in the microbial load like bacteria, fungi, viruses, protozoa, and bacterial and fungal spores, by mounting the system on the Air Handling Units (AHU) of the centralised air conditioning system in underground stations,” the release said.

The Department of Science and Technology, Government of India and the National Science Foundation in the U.S. have validated the micro-discharge plasma technology that has been deployed.