New subway near Chennai Central Metro enhances commuter convenience

Chennai Metro has reopened a subway for the convenience of thousands of commuters who cross the road outside Chennai Central station to Pallavan Salai.

This will help commuters move from Chennai Central railway station or Chennai Central Metro station to Pallavan Salai without crossing the road on the ground. In fact, after a commuter exits the subway, there is a separate pathway (on the Pallavan Salai side) which will allow commuters to head to both Park suburban railway station and Park MRTS station.

According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) officials, the subway was opened late on Tuesday. Only the installation of a lift remains to be completed. “Everyday, lakhs of people wait to cross the road and we didn’t want that to continue. The idea is to ensure people travel safely from one side of the road to the other. We have also installed signage at every significant location to guide passengers; this apart, we have also deployed some staff to help passengers in case they are confused or lost,” an official said.

In addition, few months back, Chennai Metro opened another subway close to the Park suburban station. Though these two subways are not linked, it makes things easier for Chennai Metro commuters. “At the concourse level itself, they can decide if they want to go to Park MRTS station or Park suburban station or Chennai Central and without getting on the ground, they can travel to either side without any hassle,” he added.

Minor construction work continues at Chennai Central Metro station, and officials say this will be completed soon.