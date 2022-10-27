New sub-court in Polur near Tiruvannamalai to be opened on Friday

It will be opened by M.K. Jamuna, Principal District Judge (Tiruvannamalai).

Bringing relief to hundreds of petitioners from faraway villages, the new sub-court within the Combined Court Complex in Polur town near Tiruvannamalai will be opened on Friday.

Officials of the PWD said the new court had spacious court hall on its first floor with separate chambers for judges, separate rooms for men and women advocates, a visitors’ hall, records room, office, water taps and toilets. Ramps were also built for persons with disabilities. “These facilities are part of the initial phase of the project. Two additional court halls and other facilities will be built in the coming months,” R. Gopalakrishnan, Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD, told The Hindu.

At present, the decades-old court complex houses the District Munsif, Judicial Magistrate and evening courts with more than 150 advocates who are regular practitioners. On an average, over 1,500 civil cases and 800 criminal cases are pending before these courts. Originally, the court complex was started with Judicial Magistrate in April 1982 at the three-acre-court complex that also has quarters for judicial officers. A few years later, the District Munsif court was started. A decade ago, the evening court too was also commenced to hear petty cases. These courts function on the ground floor of the court complex whereas the new sub-court will be functioning on the first floor of the building.

Everyday, on an average, more than 500 litigants from remote villages in Polur and Kalasapakkam taluks of the district visit Judicial Magistrate and Munsif courts. Currently, petitioners to sub-court have to travel to Arani or Tiruvannamalai towns, around 60 km from villages in these taluks, to avail of the facility. Polur and Kalasapakkam taluks have 196 villages and 46 villages respectively. Now, the new sub-court in Polur covers villages in its 20 km radius. It will be opened by M.K. Jamuna, Principal District Judge (Tiruvannamalai), in the presence of District Collector B. Murugesh, K. Karthikeyan, SP, and A. Rajendran, President, Bar Association (Polur).