New stormwater drain signals new pavement on this section of Avvai Shanmugam Salai

March 24, 2024 02:31 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST

A solution can sometimes be laudable for a benefit it was not intended to bring, but brings anyway. For illustration of this principle, head to the section of Avvai Shanmugam Salai that clings to Anna Salai.

Greater Chennai Corporation’s Integrated Stormwater Drain Work is now taking shape on this section of Avvai Shanmugam Salai. A striking evidence of the exercise lines the compound wall of Senganthal Poonga.

A major road in its own right, Avvai Shanmugan Salai is additionally a handy link road. It is a connector for vehicular traffic from Kamarajar Salai (also known as Beach Road) to Anna Salai and vice versa. Avvai Shanmugam Salai has witnessed SWD work for a large part of its serpentine and elongated course. And the SWD work reaching the section close to Anna Salai has a significance that extends beyond clearing stormwater during rains. It would concomitantly solve a “walk-ability” issue.

This section of the road has gained notoriety for sporting extremely pedestrian-unfriendly pavements. The existing pavement — in truth, a parody of a pavement — forms the top portion of the old stormwater drain. Now, the new stormwater drain would replace the old drain, which is as defunct as the pavement that runs over it. Near the Arya Samaj building, there is a piece of unintended symbolism. A partially completed patch of the new stormwater drain line has its “mouth wide open” and in front of it is the old drain with a dismantled manhole. It is as if the old stormwater-clearing mechanism is gobbled up by the new. That imagery extends to the pavements.

Heavily battered and unusable, the old pavement is used anyway — for open urination. A new stormwater drain and a new pavement resulting from it are just what the doctor ordered for this section of Avvai Shanmugam Salai.

