New storage facility proposed near Sadayankuppam

The 1,000-acre space at the Kosasthalaiyar-Red Hills confluence point under consideration

Augmenting supply: It has been proposed to createa facility to harness the surplus water flowing into the sea from the Kasasthalaiayar and the Red Hills surplus course. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

The prospects of creating a freshwater body at the confluence point of Kosasthalaiyar river and Red Hills surplus course near Sadayankuppam is under scrutiny.

This was one of the improvements discussed during the ongoing field visits of members of the advisory committee on mitigation and management of flood risk in Chennai metro.

Forming of a freshwater body in the about 1,000 acre of space available at the confluence point near Sadayankuppam would help conserve flood water draining into sea and also prevent seawater intrusion. The width of the surplus course and the river is more than 100 metre at the confluence point.

The team that visited the site discussed steps to mitigate floods and protect water resources with the officials of government agencies, including the Water Resources Department.

Officials of the department said resettlement of residents of flood-affected areas such as Burma Nagar and Irular Colony was discussed.

The team visited waterbodies in Madhavaram Retteri, Red Hills and other stretches of the Kosasthalaiyar. A new channel must be formed from Retteri tank to Red Hills surplus course near Vadaperumbakkam to reduce inundation in the surrounding areas.

Similarly, improving the carrying capacity of Thanickalam Nagar drain to avoid spillover to nearby localities during monsoon was discussed.

The four-km stretch of the Kosasthalaiyar near Vellivoyal that was severely affected during monsoon last year was also reviewed. Steps to alleviate inundation, including forming of bund or construction of retaining walls along the river bank, were examined, officials said.

On Saturday, the team inspected various waterbodies and flood-affected areas in southern suburbs such as Chitlapakkam, Keelkattalai, Medavakkam and Ottiyambakkam. Once the field visits are completed, the committee is expected to present its recommendations on long-term steps to alleviate inundation in vulnerable areas.