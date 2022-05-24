New State policy for women will be released soon: Minister Geetha Jeevan

‘It will be a watershed moment for women’s development in Tamil Nadu’

State Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan said a new State policy for women, which would ensure equality and gender empowerment, would be released by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin soon, and added that the policy, a pet project of the Chief Minister, would be a watershed moment for women’s development in the Tamil Nadu.

Inaugurating the golden jubilee celebrations of the Women’s Voluntary Service (WVS) of Tamil Nadu held in the city on Tuesday, Ms. Jeevan lauded its members for running hostels that provided girl students and working women a safe and secure place to stay while pursuing their studies and careers.

She said it was worth noting that the WVS of Tamil Nadu, which was inaugurated in the State by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi 50 years ago, was the only one still functioning. Ms. Jeevan distributed scholarships to four students of Chennai-based schools to mark the occasion.

Retired Madras High Court Judge S. Rajeswaran released a souvenir for the WVS of Tamil Nadu. Poet Salma launched the book Sirmigu Chennaiyin Sudaroli Pendir, showcasing the achievements of women in various fields.

Yashodha Shanmugasundram, president of WVS, said the organisation had been distributing scholarships, providing vocational training and operating crèches and hostels for working women. Over ₹40 lakh worth of scholarships had been disbursed to 20,000 beneficiaries.

Egmore MLA I. Paranthamen also participated.