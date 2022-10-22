New spot fines for traffic violations to be collected in Chennai from Oct 28 

The police are also examining the possibility of introducing a new feature in the breathanalyser to nab motorists who use synthetic drugs and ganja, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Kapilkumar C. Saratkar said

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 22, 2022 17:40 IST

Driving without a helmet is one of the violations for which a new fine will be collected. File photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Chennai’s Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Kapilkumar C. Saratkar, said on Friday that the new, revised spot fines would be collected from October 28 for traffic violations.

Addressing reporters on the revised spot fines, Mr. Saratkar said though the police are empowered to collect fines at the new rates immediately, the public is being given time to follow the rules or to prepare to follow them by buying helmets etc. Moreover ,the e-challan machines are being recalibrated so that new rates can be collected by enforcing officers.

Agreeing that after implementation of the new fines, there was a chance that members of the public would get aggrieved, he said, "If there is any fault on the part of our personnel, we will enquire about it and take appropriate action."

Replying to a query that many feel that 10,000 was too high as a fine amount, the Additional Commissioner said, "They should think before driving when drunk. There is no need to have sympathy for violators who may be poor. We don't have any sympathy for people who are drunk and driving. It is known very clearly that drunken driving is an offence."He said the law and order police personnel would also be deployed to prevent drunk driving and additional breathanalysers would be procured.

Mr. Saratkar said they the police were examining the possibility of introducing a new feature in the breathanalyser to nab motorists who use synthetic drugs and ganja

"There is nothing wrong in police personnel booking cases just outside Tasmac [liquor] shops because the person is coming out of Tasmac or a bar, he may be intoxicated. For the traffic police or any police authority to register a case next to a Tasmac bar also is actually a good strategy, " said the officer.

