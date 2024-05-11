New six-storey building in Kolathur hospital nearing completion: T.N. government

The new building, under construction in Periyar Nagar Government Suburban Hospital in Kolathur, at a cost of ₹110 crore, is nearing completion.

In an official release on Saturday, the Public Works Department (PWD) said that the hospital was being built on an area of 19,778 sq.m. with six floors and 556 beds.

The ground floor of the hospital building will host facilities, including intensive care units, modern laundry, central disinfection department and a parking lot. Facilities like maternity wards, rehabilitation wards, blood banks, three operation theatres and post-operative wards have been set up on the first floor, the release added.

Other facilities, such as Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Medical Insurance Scheme ward, medical wards, private rooms and full physical examination unit, children’s ward, maternity ward, intensive care units have been established on the second and third floors.

The fourth, fifth and sixth floors will house specialised outpatient department, laboratory, diabetes ward, wards for gastroenterology and cardiology, cath lab and four operation theatres, besides a cancer ward.

The release, further, said that the construction has been expedited to include toilets for the differently abled, public toilets, four elevators, stairs, ramp, sewage treatment facility and provision of fire fighting equipment on all the floors of the building.

