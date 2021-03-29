New signal brings some respite to motorists

Installed at the T-junction of Kaliamman Koil Street and Canal Road, it can only partly address the problem of traffic congestion on this section

A traffic signal installed a month ago at the T-junction of Kaliamman Koil Street and Canal Road in Virugambakkam has brought some respite to motorists. But this is far from a complete solution.

The new traffic signal has come up near the ramp of the narrow bridge on Kaliamman Koil Street.

As this section of the road is still narrow, the intersection witnesses chaotic traffic, especially during rush hour.

“Now, the traffic signal helps in better regulation of traffic at the T-junction. However, footpaths on the narrow bridge have to be raised from the existing road level to ensure safety,” says V. Satya, a resident of Virugambakkam.

According to Greater Chennai Corporation officials, this narrow bridge was renovated more than a decade ago by raising its side walls and strengthening the carriageway with cement concrete and later with bitumen. The renovation of the bridge was constrained by the fact that the available space on this section was narrow.

A section of the road — Koyambedu Wholesale Market and Koyambedu sewage treatment plant — has already been widened.

The rest of the road, including the one with the narrow bridge, will be widened after land acquisition, the officials say.