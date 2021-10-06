New Senior Deputy General Manager for Southern Railway

CHENNAI

06 October 2021 16:45 IST

P. Mahesh took charge on Wednesday

P. Mahesh assumed office as Senior Deputy General Manager, Southern Railway on Wednesday. He will also be the Chief Vigilance Officer for Southern Railway.

An official release said Mr. Mahesh, belonging to the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers, had earlier served as the Divisional Railway Manager of Chennai division. He had served in various capacities in the North Frontier Railway and Integral Coach Factory. He had also held the post of Chief Workshop Manager of Gold Rock, Carriage and Wagon at Perambur, and New Bongaigon in Assam.

