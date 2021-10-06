Chennai

New Senior Deputy General Manager for Southern Railway

P. Mahesh assumed office as Senior Deputy General Manager, Southern Railway on Wednesday. He will also be the Chief Vigilance Officer for Southern Railway.

An official release said Mr. Mahesh, belonging to the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers, had earlier served as the Divisional Railway Manager of Chennai division. He had served in various capacities in the North Frontier Railway and Integral Coach Factory. He had also held the post of Chief Workshop Manager of Gold Rock, Carriage and Wagon at Perambur, and New Bongaigon in Assam.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2021 4:46:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/new-senior-deputy-general-manager-for-southern-railway/article36857069.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY