New School Education Secretary named

In a shuffle of IAS officers in key positions, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday named senior IAS officer Dheeraj Kumar as the new School Education Secretary, replacing incumbent Pradeep Yadav.
Major stand
The transfer of Mr. Yadav comes a day after the State government took a major stand to revoke its decision to hold public examinations for Classes V and VIII in the State. Mr. Yadav has been posted as Secretary of Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department. Mr. Kumar will continue as Secretary of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department.
Transport Secretary was B. Chandra Mohan replaced with Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, who has been managing director, Overseas Man Power Corporation Ltd.
