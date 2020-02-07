Chennai

New School Education Secretary named

more-in

Dheeraj Kumar will replace incumbent Pradeep Yadav

In a shuffle of IAS officers in key positions, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday named senior IAS officer Dheeraj Kumar as the new School Education Secretary, replacing incumbent Pradeep Yadav.

Major stand

The transfer of Mr. Yadav comes a day after the State government took a major stand to revoke its decision to hold public examinations for Classes V and VIII in the State. Mr. Yadav has been posted as Secretary of Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department. Mr. Kumar will continue as Secretary of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department.

Transport Secretary was B. Chandra Mohan replaced with Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, who has been managing director, Overseas Man Power Corporation Ltd.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 1:32:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/new-school-education-secretary-named/article30756513.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY