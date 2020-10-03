New rules for Aminjikarai market

Shops are allowed to open in a staggered format to keep traders and shoppers safe

Sitting behind small heaps of fish at his thatched shop, 56-year-old V. Parthiban hardly evokes a sense of cheer. One could instead sense that behind the mask, boredom is written large on his face. Flies do sorties around the fish, and Parthiban does not try to wave them away. Occasionally, his eyes flit to a closed fish shop opposite his. This is a scene from the common market in Aminjikarai.

That fish shop belongs to S. Arumugam, Parthiban’s friend from childhood. After school hours, they would hang out together at the market, as both hail from families that have been doing the fish trade, which got passed on to them. Each would help out at his respective family’s outlet. During weekends, they would head to the wholesale fish market in Kasimedu to source fish for the retail outlets in Aminjikarai market.

Since then, little has changed. They are residents of the same street. They buy fish together from the wholesale market in North Chennai and divide the purchase before placing it in cold storage.

Now, till further notice comes from the Greater Chennai Corporation, both would be conducting their business on different days.

A week ago, civic officials of Ward 102 of Zone-8 (Anna Nagar) of the Greater Chennai Corporation introduced a set of guidelines, which included allowing the shops to open only on alternate days as part of preventive steps against COVID-19.

All the shops located diagonally opposite each other can open on the same day. By this arrangement, it has been ensured that a distance of 20 feet separate two open shops. Civic officials marked all shops including those on the streets outside the common market in Aminjikarai with odd and even numbers.

“I know most of the traders in the fish market since my childhood and we are used to working together. What to do we have to adjust to the new norms laid down by the civic body to prevent the spread of infection,” says fish trader Parthiban, a father of two.

Sanitation measures

The fish market in Aminjikarai has more than 100 outlets, a majority of them run families with three generations of fish traders. An equal number of vegetable traders have their shops on the streets around the market. Spread over 15,000 sq.ft, the market has a narrow pathway, around three feet wide, for consumers to walk inside the facility. Every day, the market has to be disinfected by traders before resuming work and also after shutting shop for the day.

Visitors and traders are allowed to enter the market after thermal screening.

They have to be wearing face masks. A hand sanitiser is kept at the entrance. All traders are tested by the health officials of the civic body once in a fortnight.

“We also told the local traders that it is their responsibility to ensure all visitors wear face masks. If some visitors have forgotten it, the traders should provide free face masks to them and then allow them,” says S. Kalaiarasan, Assistant Engineer (A.E), Ward 102, Zone - 8.

Earlier, all traders in the market and also on the streets in the neighbourhood were relocated to the playground near the Shenoy Nagar Metro Rail station to ensure social distancing. With lockdown restrictions being eased, civic officials have decided to relocate the traders to their original places at the market.