New ring main units installed in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency in Chennai

CHENNAI

10 January 2022 17:38 IST

The devices are part of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited’s plan to improve the electricity distribution network in the city.

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji launched 15 new ring main units (RMUs) at an event held in the city on Monday. The RMUs have been installed in 15 streets falling under the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency.

According to a press release, the sophisticated RMUs have a two-way power supply, which provides a continuous supply of electricity even when one source breaks down. The RMUs have been installed at V.R. Pillai street, John Jani Khan Street, Devaraja Mudali Street, Lock Nagar and Parthasarathy Street.

To improve the distribution network in the city, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) plans to install 108 RMUs, of which 27 have already been installed. The devices were installed at a cost of ₹4 crore.

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin and Tangedco Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Lakhoni Participated.