New restrictions from today till May 20

Enforcement teams will fan out to all 15 zones in city to check for violations

The fresh restrictions announced by the State government to control the spread of COVID-19 come into force from today. They will be in place till 4 a.m on May 20.

As part of the new restrictions, government and private offices will be allowed to function only with 50% employees, public transport including passenger trains and buses, metro trains and taxis will operate at 50% of their capacity. Only non air-conditioned provision and grocery stores will be allowed to function till noon and only 50% customers can get into these shops. Restaurants and hotels are allowed to sell food through parcels. Tea shops can be open till noon. Markets and meat shops can function only on weekdays between 6 a.m. and noon. They will be shut on Saturdays and Sundays.

No social, political, sports, recreational, educational and cultural events in indoor auditoriums. Only 20 persons are permitted to take part in funerals and related rituals.

Teams formed

Fifteen zonal enforcement teams formed by the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner will start patrolling the streets to check violation of lockdown norms. Shops that remain open after the stipulated time will be locked and sealed. Commercial establishments will be fined ₹5,000.

Empowered under the Disaster Management Act, the teams can visit any premises to prevent violation of lockdown norms. The teams will comprise an assistant revenue officer, license inspector, sub-inspector of police, constable and tahsildar.

They will visit all zones and make announcements on public address systems, going around strictly enforcing rules.

Ritchie Street shut

All shops at Ritchie Street, the electronics hub of Chennai, will remain closed from May 6.

According to a statement from R. Chandalia, secretary of the Chennai Electronics and Infotech Traders Association, the market will remain closed from May 6 to 20.

This will be applicable to shops on Narasingapuram Street, Wallers Street, Meeran Sahib Street, Mohammed Hussain Sahib Street and Guruappa Road, housing over 1,500 shops with over 8,000 workers.

Tasmac outlets

Liquor outlets of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) will be open from 8 a.m. to noon from May 6 to 20.

In a letter to its managers, Tasmac said the retail shops will remain closed on Sundays on account of complete lockdown. Tasmac has over 5,338 shops across the State, and on average sells liquor worth ₹130 crore a day.

Exemption for disabled

The State government on Wednesday exempted differently-abled State Government employees from attending office between May 6 and 20.

The State government has imposed fresh restrictions on their days to contain the spread of COVID-19. Only 50% of State government employees would work from offices during these days.