New residents’ association formed in Semmancherry

Seventy-one residents of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Semmancherry have come together and formed an association called Rajiv Gandhi Nagar Youth Welfare Association (RGNYWA).

Spread over nine streets, the decades-old locality leaves a lot to be desired in terms of civic amenities. Hence, the residents have formed an association. This area falls in Ward 200 of the Zone 15 (Sholinganallur) of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

According to A. Athishtaraj, Association president, and S. Jayakumar, its treasurer, residents have been fighting for basic civic amenities — drinking water supply, good roads, upgradation of transformers, street lights and stormwater drains — for years. So, the Association is now working towards resolving these issues.

The Association can be reached at 74015 48693/ 96001 72355.