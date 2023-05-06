New regulations aimed at removing all illegal hoardings, says Minister

May 06, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - Chennai

The intention behind regulating hoardings under the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 2022, is to remove all illegal hoardings and unauthorised advertisement billboards in the city, Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K.N. Nehru said on Friday.

According to Mr. Nehru, the erstwhile AIADMK regime had allowed billboards to be erected only in places owned by the Corporation, thereby creating a “monopolistic environment” where only a few companies advertised on land and buildings owned by urban bodies. Subsequently, the Madras High Court struck down the rules, saying they violated Article 14 of the Constitution and fundamental rights under Article 19.

But the AIADMK government did not abide by the court order, the Minister alleged.

Mr. Nehru said that on the basis of the court order, the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Governments Act, 2022, had been framed to regulate the installation of billboards in urban local bodies, and the Act and the rules were being implemented since April 13, 2023.

“The basic purpose of this is to ensure that unauthorised billboards are not allowed. Not only have all the billboards installed in contravention of the Act been removed, but also, fines have been imposed on the rights holders and companies who put up billboards in violation of the law,” he said.

The Minister said that over 500 billboards, put up without permission in the last six months, had been removed. However, there were still 697 billboards that cannot be removed by the Corporation due to court injunctions. The Corporation was taking steps to remove them, he added.