New public toilets at Marina beach wait for inauguration

It’s many months since new public toilets were constructed at the section of Marina, opposite Vivekananda House, but the facilities are looking spanking new. That’s no surprise, as Greater Chennai Corporation is yet to unwarp these facilities for the public.

The civic body has said it will do so after the elections.

The beach already has a few toilets, including the one near Triumph of Labour Statue. But they are insufficient.

Last year, the Corporation started constructing new toilets and sprucing up the old ones, and many visitors, including tourists, were struck by the absence of an adequate number of toilets at the beach, as also by the fact that some of them were not clean enough for their liking.

Besides toilets, the Corporation was also looking at providing a drinking water outlets and a first-aid desks at key spots around the beach. These facilities were being jointly established by the Corporation and the union tourism ministry to promote local tourism especially along beaches.

The Marina and Elliot beaches are among the eight beaches in Tamil Nadu that were selected by union tourism ministry to provide such public facilities .

Unlike the regular public toilets, the revamped ones will have neatly-laid tiled floors and both Indian and western style toilets with paper rolls.

Separate toilets for men, women and physically-challenged persons have also been provided. Old tube lights have been replaced with more energy-efficient LED lights.

Bathing facilities including showers with uninterrupted power supply and water tank with a capacity of 1,000 litres have also been provided. The toilets will be closed after sunset to prevent it from being misused.

“Steps will be taken to open these public facilities at the beach soon,” says a Corporation official.