New procedure used to treat patients with lung cancer at hospital in Chennai

CHENNAI

11 February 2021 16:22 IST

The patients, both from Bangladesh, underwent a tubeless, video-assisted thoracic surgery at the Apollo Cancer Centre

Two youngsters from Bangladesh with lung cancer, recently underwent a novel procedure at the Apollo Cancer Centre here. The procedure had helped provide adjuvant treatment for the patients much earlier than when treated conventionally.

The patients underwent a tubeless, video-assisted thoracic surgery (VATS) and they have since returned home for further treatment, doctors said.

Md. Nahid Hasan, 15, was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma of the left femur, a rare form of cancerous tumour that grows in bones, cartridges or nerves, and affects the age group of 10 to 20 years. He underwent several chemotherapy sessions and sustained a fracture of his left lower limb in February last year. He began to develop lumps in the upper lobe of his left lung during the COVID-19 induced lock down. In December, after he was shifted to Chennai for further investigation and care, doctors found that the cancer had spread to the upper lobe of his left lung. Through Tubeless VATS, three lesions were removed from his lungs and he was discharged the next day.

Consultant thoracic oncologist Abhijit Das said the Tubeless VATS technique is minimally invasive and less painful. Also, the patient is not exposed to infections. “In this procedure the chances of post-operative infections and complications are lesser. Problems associated with intubation, chest drainage and urinary catheterisation can also be avoided,” he said.

In 2016, Mohammed Iftekhar Rahman, 23, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in his left thigh that was treated with chemotherapy and limb salvage surgery by removing the tumour. But he contracted COVID-19, at which time the cancer spread to his lung. Doctors found a large mass (10x8cm) lobe in the lung. He was brought to Apollo for further treatment in January as the cancer had spread to both lungs.

Khader Hussain, consultant thoracic oncologist who treated him said that through a bilateral VATS procedure, the lower lobe of the lung was excised. “The patient recovered within two days post-surgery and got discharged in stable condition,” he added.

Apollo Hospitals group vice chairperson Preetha Reddy praised the team for doing a phenomenal job. “The work that was done (procedure) has been the first in our country after China. We have attempted and done it successfully. It was a very complicated surgery and it took a very long time to do,” she said, adding that the group’s cancer centres had positioned themselves as the best in class in the world.