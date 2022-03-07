New Principal Chief Personnel Officer for Southern Railway

Special Correspondent March 07, 2022 19:45 IST

Prior to this, he held the same post in South-Western Railway, Hubli

K. Harikrishnan has been appointed as the Principal Chief Personnel Officer of Southern Railway. A 1990 batch officer of the Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS), prior to this he was Chief Personnel Officer of South Western Railway in Hubli. Mr. Harikrishnan, during his three decades of railway service, has served in various divisions and was a Director in the Railway Board, New Delhi. He is a winner of the Railway Minister’s Shield for best performance during his tenure in South Western Railway and succeeds Aruna Nayar, who has been posted as Principal Executive Director in the Railway Board, New Delhi.



