New principal appointed at Madras Christian College

Chennai

20 May 2020 22:19 IST

The decision was announced at a meeting of the Association on Wednesday.

P. Wilson, head of the Department of Chemistry in the aided section, has been appointed the Principal by the Madras Christian College Association. The decision was announced at a meeting of the Association on Wednesday. Mr. Wilson, appointed the Principal-Designate, will be the Principal from the forenoon of June 1.

Mr. Wilson will take over from R.W. Alexander Jesudasan, the current Principal, according to a letter issued to the staff by Mr. Jesudasan.

Mr. Wilson completed his Ph. D from the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras in 2000 and has been the head of Chemistry department, aided section, since 2015, according to the College website.

