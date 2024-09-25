ADVERTISEMENT

New president for oral and maxillofacial surgery body

Updated - September 25, 2024 12:47 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

S. Jimson, a Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, has been appointed president of the Association of Oral and Maxillofacial surgeons of India (AOMSI), Tamil Nadu and Puducherry branch on Tuesday.

Former principal of a dental college and current CEO of a dental hospital, he also heads “MUGHAM”, a specialised practice focused on face and jaw surgery, according to a release.

Dr.Jimson said he plans to enhance professional development, research, collaboration among AOMSI members, and public awareness on oral cancer.

He will also advocates for Basic Life Support (BLS) training and further aims to position the region as a hub for innovation in oral surgery, the release added.

