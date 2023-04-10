New portal to enable quicker registration of documents, marriages

April 10, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Registration Department will implement Project STAR 3.0, an advanced version of the comprehensive online portal for document registration and marriage registration for quicker delivery of services, said Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P.Moorthy.

Presenting the demand for grants for the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department, Mr.Moorthy said the State government would take such initiatives to facilitate registration of marriages or documents during “the auspicious time” as a number of complaints have been made by persons who have been unable to register during the auspicious time because of the issues in the existing portal Project STAR 2.0.

Services offered under Project STAR 2.0 (Simplified and Transparent Administration of Registration) include facilities for online booking for convenient dates for registration of documents or marriage. Status of the registered documents can also be known online. Encumbrance certificates can be viewed and downloaded through the portal without any cost. By a special amendment in Registration Act, 1908, it has already been enabled to register the agreements relating to deposit of title deeds to get loans from banks, receipts, and lease deeds upto five years for residential purposes through online mode.

Online registration of societies and partnership firms has also been enabled in the existing portal. Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K.Palaniswami said the State government should reduce the guideline value as the money spent for registration of sale deeds increased during the DMK regime.

However, Mr. Moorthy said the decision to increase the guideline value was taken to help persons who needed bank loans for the purchase of property, based on the demand made by residents in various parts of the State.

The MLAs stressed the need for improved cyber security for the portal for registration, filling the vacancies in the sub- registrars posts and improved infrastructure in sub-registrar offices in the State.