New Police Commissionerates in Tambaram, Avadi opened

Senior IPS officers M. Ravi and Sandeep Rai have been posted as Commissioners of Police of Tambaram and Avadi

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Saturday formally inaugurated new police commissionerates in Tambaram and Avadi, which have been carved out of the Greater Chennai City Police jurisdictions.

Mr. Stalin inaugurated the buildings through video-conferencing from the Secretariat, in the presence of senior ministers. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Director General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu, Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, and Director General of Police, TN Police Housing Corporation A.K. Viswanathan were present on the occasion.

Last September, while replying to the grants of the Police Department in the Assembly, Mr. Stalin had said the government was contemplating reforming the Greater Chennai City Police like in any other metropolitan cities, taking into consideration the changing patterns of crimes and safety aspects of the public. Based on these aspects, two new commissionerates in Tambaram and Avadi would be set up, he had said. Subsequently, Additional Director Generals of Police (ADGPs) M. Ravi and Sandeep Rai Rathore were deputed as special officers to form those commissionerates.

The government said the Tambaram police commissionerate has been set up at Sholinganallur now, while the Avadi police commissionerate is functioning from the campus of the Special Battalion-II, Avadi.

The Tambaram police commissionerate will function with two police districts -- Tambaram and Pallikaranai comprising 20 police stations. For easy administration, Somangalam and Manimangalam police stations from Kancheepuram district as well as Otteri, Guduvanchery, Maraimalai Nagar, Thalambur and Kelambakkam from Chengalpattu district have been attached to the Tambaram police commissionerate.

Similarly, the Avadi police commissionerate will function with two police districts -- Avadi and Redhills comprising 25 police stations. Besides, Vellavedu, Sevvapet, Sholavaram and Minjur police stations have been attached to the Avadi police commissionerate.

The setting up of these two police commissionerates will be useful for crime prevention, to regulate traffic and to redress the grievances of the public on law and order issues.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ravi and Mr. Rathore took charge as Commissioners of Police of the newly-formed police commissionerates in Tambaram and Avadi. The government issued an order to this effect on Saturday. Two senior IPS officers were earlier appointed as special officers for the formation of the commissionerates.