New philanthropy ambassador for WWF

The World Wide Fund for Nature India has appointed Madhura Visweswaran, co-founder of Redwood Montessori School and board member of Madhuram Narayanan Centre for Exceptional Children, as its Philanthropy Ambassador for Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

Ms. Visweswaran is trained to work with children with different learning abilities. Her work is considered to be valuable in spreading WWF’s message among children in schools. WWF’s mission is to build a future in which humans live in harmony with nature, said a press release.

Jan 31, 2020

