Chennai

New pedestrian facility usurped

Little space for pedestrians on Medavakkam Main Road. Photo: special arrangement
11 July 2020 22:21 IST
Updated: 11 July 2020 22:21 IST

A few months ago, the State Highways Department completed the construction of stormwater drains (SWDs), from Medavakkam to Sithalapakkam, on Medavakkam Main Road.

Within few weeks of the SWDs work being completed, commercial establishments have encroached upon the footpaths, say residents.

“The footpath is occupied by two-wheelers, signboards of shops, mannequins, vendors, and tents leaving very little space for pedestrians. We request the authorities to look into the issue at the earliest and ensure that the facility is safe for pedestrians,” says A. Sathik, a resident of Medavakkam.

Advertising
Advertising

(Reporting by T.S. Atul Swaminathan)

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Chennai
Read more...