New pedestrian facility usurped

Little space for pedestrians on Medavakkam Main Road. Photo: special arrangement

A few months ago, the State Highways Department completed the construction of stormwater drains (SWDs), from Medavakkam to Sithalapakkam, on Medavakkam Main Road.

Within few weeks of the SWDs work being completed, commercial establishments have encroached upon the footpaths, say residents.

“The footpath is occupied by two-wheelers, signboards of shops, mannequins, vendors, and tents leaving very little space for pedestrians. We request the authorities to look into the issue at the earliest and ensure that the facility is safe for pedestrians,” says A. Sathik, a resident of Medavakkam.

(Reporting by T.S. Atul Swaminathan)

Printable version | Jul 11, 2020

