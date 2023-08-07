New PCOM takes charge in Southern Railway

August 07, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

N. Sreekumar, Principal Chief Commercial Manager of South East Central Railway, Bilaspur, has assumed charge as the Principal Chief Operations Manager (PCOM) of Southern Railway on Monday.

Mr. Sreekumar replaces Neenu Ittyerah, who has been posted as the Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) of Southern Railway upon retirement of P. Raveendran.

Mr. Sreekumar, an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer of 1989 batch, completed his post graduation from IIT Madras and Karagpur, and has worked in different capacities in the operation, commercial and vigilance departments of various divisions of the Southern Railway and South-Western Railway.

