A new passage has been created in the domestic terminal of Chennai airport for passengers who inadvertently place any restricted items in check-in baggage and called-in for their removal. This has been done to ensure that such passengers are not delayed or miss the flight.
New passage at airport
Staff Reporter
CHENNAI,
January 18, 2022 01:26 IST
Staff Reporter
CHENNAI,
January 18, 2022 01:26 IST
