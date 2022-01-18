Chennai

New passage at airport

A new passage has been created in the domestic terminal of Chennai airport for passengers who inadvertently place any restricted items in check-in baggage and called-in for their removal. This has been done to ensure that such passengers are not delayed or miss the flight.


