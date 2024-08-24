New parking facilities at Thirumangalam and Alandur Metro Rail stations to be opened soon

In view of increasing passenger traffic and with a significant number of commuters reaching stations by their vehicles, Chennai Metro Rail has expanded the parking space of two major stations — Thirumangalam and Alandur.

At Thirumangalam, the CMRL has acquired land which can accommodate another 400 vehicles and at Alandur, the capacity will go up to house another 500 vehicles. The additional parking space in these two stations will be opened for public within a week.

According to officials of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), in the last one month, the trains have witnessed a near 10 per cent jump in the footfall - the number of commuters has gone up from about 2.80 lakh a day in June to 3.07 lakh passengers a day in July. Since the officials expect that there will only be a rise in patronage in future too, they planned to scale up the parking capacity of some of the crowded stations.

As a first step, in two stations — Thirumangalam and Alandur — where there was a significant demand for parking, the CMRL officials identified land and began work to get the space ready for parking. As of now, while Thirumangalam station recorded a footfall of about 16,000-17,000 a day, Alandur station witnessed nearly 12,000-13,000 passengers a day.

“By 9 a.m. the parking lot gets full in both these stations and many passengers are disappointed that they are being turned away. They cannot be scouting for an alternate space when they are rushing to office. So, we quickly found a piece of land and started the work. We will make both these additional parking lots functional next week,” an official said.

Besides, in Thirumangalam, the CMRL is constructing a mezzanine level in the existing parking lot and this will help in improving the capacity whereby another 500 vehicles can be parked. “Around 50 per cent of the work is completed. We should be able to open it by October,” he added.

