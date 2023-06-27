ADVERTISEMENT

New paediatric ICU launched at Chennai’s Apollo Proton Cancer Centre

June 27, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan Minister inaugurated the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre in Chennai on Tuesday | Photo Credit: Karunakaran M

T.N. Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister P. Geetha Jeevan inaugurated the newly-created paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) in Chennai on Tuesday. 

Ms. Geetha Jeevan said for Apollo Hospitals which has become a household name for medical treatment in the State, the PICU, which has specialised medical doctors for all cancer treatments another feather in the cap. 

Harshad Reddy, director, group oncology & international, Apollo Hospitals, said the opening of the PICU would help in providing specialised care for children suffering from cancer, who were aged between one month and 16 years. He also thanked the students of Stella Maris College for the art work they created under the theme ‘Heroes of Hope’ in the new PICU. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Srinivas Chilukuri, senior consultant, radiation oncology (paediatric), APCC, said normally, children suffering from cancer in whatever stage they were in, had a better rate of survival if admitted in the PICU of the hospital for comprehensive care. He said more than 250 children suffering from cancer have been treated at APCC and are now able to lead a normal life. 

Rakesh Jalali, medical director, APCC, and Ramya Uppuluri, consultant haemato-oncologist, also spoke on the occasion. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US