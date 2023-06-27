HamberMenu
New paediatric ICU launched at Chennai’s Apollo Proton Cancer Centre

June 27, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
T.N. Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan Minister inaugurated the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre in Chennai on Tuesday | Photo Credit: Karunakaran M

T.N. Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister P. Geetha Jeevan inaugurated the newly-created paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) in Chennai on Tuesday. 

Ms. Geetha Jeevan said for Apollo Hospitals which has become a household name for medical treatment in the State, the PICU, which has specialised medical doctors for all cancer treatments another feather in the cap. 

Harshad Reddy, director, group oncology & international, Apollo Hospitals, said the opening of the PICU would help in providing specialised care for children suffering from cancer, who were aged between one month and 16 years. He also thanked the students of Stella Maris College for the art work they created under the theme ‘Heroes of Hope’ in the new PICU. 

Srinivas Chilukuri, senior consultant, radiation oncology (paediatric), APCC, said normally, children suffering from cancer in whatever stage they were in, had a better rate of survival if admitted in the PICU of the hospital for comprehensive care. He said more than 250 children suffering from cancer have been treated at APCC and are now able to lead a normal life. 

Rakesh Jalali, medical director, APCC, and Ramya Uppuluri, consultant haemato-oncologist, also spoke on the occasion. 

