New oxygen generator installed in Ranipet government hospital

Coromandel International Limited provided the 200-LPM unit

Coromandel International Limited provided the 200-LPM unit

Coromandel International Limited, a unit of Murugappa Group, has installed a new 200 LPM oxygen generator at the Government Headquarters Hospital in Ranipet.

According to a press release, the devices were installed as part of efforts to meet oxygen requirements if a shortage occurs at any point of time.

Minister for Handloom and Textiles R. Gandhi and Collector D. Baskara Pandian handed over the oxygen generator to District Joint Director, Medical Services, Kannagi. Mohammed Gani, Joint Director, Industrial Safety and Health, was present.

Coromandel has provided seven oxygen generator plants across different regions in the current financial year to meet the oxygen requirements that arose during the second wave of the pandemic, the release said.