New office-bearers for SIRC of ICAI
China Masthan Thalakayala has been chosen as the chairman of the Southern India Regional Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for 2022-2023, according to a press release.
In the 249th meeting of the SIRC of the ICAI, those elected included Panna Raj (vice chairman), Naresh Chandra Gelli (secretary) and Sundararajan (treasurer) respectively, the release said. Satheesan P. has been nominated as the chairman of the Southern India Chartered Accountants Students’ Association (SICASA).
