Chennai

New office-bearers for SIRC of ICAI

China Masthan Thalakayala has been chosen as the chairman of the Southern India Regional Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for 2022-2023, according to a press release.

In the 249th meeting of the SIRC of the ICAI, those elected included Panna Raj (vice chairman), Naresh Chandra Gelli (secretary) and Sundararajan (treasurer) respectively, the release said. Satheesan P. has been nominated as the chairman of the Southern India Chartered Accountants Students’ Association (SICASA).


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2022 8:37:53 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/new-office-bearers-for-sirc-of-icai/article65066496.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY