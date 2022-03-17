Chennai

New office-bearers elected for CII Southern Region

Suchitra K Ella, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd., Hyderabad, has been elected as Chairperson of Confederation of Indian Industry- Southern Region for 2022-23.

According to a press release, she was the deputy chairperson of CII Southern Region during 2021-22 and past chairperson of CII Andhra Pradesh in 2012-13. She was the founding chairwoman of CII IWN southern region during 2013-15 and past national chairwoman of IWN from 2015-18.

Kamal Bali, President and Managing Director, Volvo Group India, Bengaluru, has been elected as Deputy Chairman of CII Southern Region for 2022-23. He was the past chairman of CII Karnataka during 2017-18. He was also the chairman, manufacturing sub-committee, CII-SR 2020-21, the release said.


