New norms may hit infrastructure work

Officials’ powers to decide on tenders revised

Tangedco, facing a huge revenue deficit of around ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 crore a month, recently revised the financial powers of electricity officials to ensure prudence.

However, the officials said the new tender powers would create problems and delay in executing electricity infrastructure projects in the city.

Tangedco recently issued a circular drastically revising the financial powers for taking up work at substations, installing transformers and procuring materials and services.

A senior official said the tender powers for the various levels of officials had been revised, including the Chief Engineer of Chennai regions, to ₹1 crore and Superintending Engineers to ₹5 lakh.

A senior official of the Operation and Maintenance department of Chennai region said the revision of the tender rates for CEs to ₹1 crore from ₹3 crore for works contract and SEs to ₹5 lakh from ₹50 lakh would seriously affect and delay the execution of distribution improvement work. Although it was understandable that the revision was done taking into consideration the poor financial condition of the department, at least for Chennai region exceptions should be made.