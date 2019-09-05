New norms leave spa owners, workers in Chennai in a tizzy

The spa industry is concerned over regulations set by the state government mandating education qualifications for owners and employees, among others, as the deadline for applying for the trade licence ends on September 5, 2019.

Based on a Madras High Court directive, the Greater Chennai Corporation had set regulations for operating Beauty Parlour, Spa and Massage Parlours and asked them to apply for trade licences.

As per the norms, the licensee should possess a degree offered by any of the recognized universities in Physiotherapy (BPT) with 4 years duration and 6 months compulsory internship, B.Sc., (Occupational Therapy), M.Sc., (Occupational Therapy) or Diploma in Physiotherapy with 3 years duration.

It also said the masseur/masseuse should possess a certificate in Occupational therapy with one year duration offered by any of the recognized universities. The masseur/masseuse should possess a certificate in Acupressure therapy, Acupressure yoga science and Acupressure and Magneto therapy, it added.

“I think this is a difficult thing and dampener to the industry. A professional spa with good interiors set-up needs lakhs of investment and only a business man can venture into these so he/she may not have the required qualification,” Shruti Nair, CEO, The Ananta Group of Spas, said.

“A hotelier need not, himself or herself, be a chef, a hospital owner need not be a doctor, or a hair cutting salon owner need not be barber. But how come a spa owner alone needs to be a qualified massaeur/masseuse,” she asked.

Ms. Nair said when she brought the issue up with government officials they replied that they were only implementing a court order. “The Court only directed that regulations be put in place in order to help the government weed out parlours that are not operating professionally. In the current form, new entrants will be hesitant to invest,” she said.

The owner of another spa pointed out that there were no ‘proven’ courses in this field and the current requirements would only further add to the cost of doing business.

“Implementing the norms means a spa should be run like a hospital. Massages are different from physiotherapy. It also gives more power to the police enforcement, which would lead to harassment for us. Health and wellness is one of the key focus areas of the government also, so they should have looked at more investor friendly option,” he said, requesting anonymity.

Naresh Jain, Director of Spa Influence, termed the development as ‘weird’. “This is not a medical centre this is a relaxation centre. The Chennai Corporation has to be positive about this industry which employs several thousands of people,” he said.

The qualification norms are also causing concern among employees too. There are over 500 organised players in Chennai running spa business. Most of them come from faraway places including Assam, Delhi and North East.

“I worked in Delhi for a year. I moved to Chennai after hearing from my friends that the city is safe to work for women. I come from a poor background and I dropped out of school when I was 13. After that I learnt about massages in a spa near my home town and that’s how I entered this field,” 22-year- old, Aasha, from Assam, said.

She and her colleagues in the industry don’t have any clue about the courses they had to qualify in, and wanted more time to comply with norms.

“We had given ample time for all the spas to meet the requirements. If they (referring to spas) had any concerns they should have approached us,” a senior Corporation official said.