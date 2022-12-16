New multi-speciality hospital in Chennai to be ready by June 2023, says T.N. Health Minister

December 16, 2022 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister Ma. Subramanian said the hospital will be completed completed four to five months ahead of schedule; the National Institute of Ageing, housed in the same campus in Guindy will also be ready soon, he said

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inspected the work at the new hospital, located on the campus of the King Institute, Guindy, on Friday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Construction of the new multi-speciality hospital on the campus of King Institute of Preventive Medicine, Guindy will be ready by June 2023, four months ahead of schedule. It will be ready by May or June 2023, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Friday.

It was on March 21, 2022 that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had laid the foundation stone for the hospital being built on an area of 5,53,582 square feet, at a total cost of ₹230 crore, the Health Minister said, following an inspection he made along with Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar, Director of Medical Education R. Shanthimalar and officials of the the Public Works Department (PWD).

Noting that the construction work was progressing fast, the Minister said that September 30, 2023 was the original project completion date. “But the PWD has expedited the construction work and it will be completed four to five months ahead of schedule,” he said. He added that the team inspected a ward that has been fully completed.

Three access points would be created from the main road in Guindy to enable easy access for the public, he said.

National Institute of Ageing to be completed soon

On the National Institute of Ageing, which is located on the same premises, and functioned as a COVID-19 hospital for over two years, the Minister said the PWD had prepared an estimate for ₹4.60 crore to take up work at the centre including for equipment, laying a main road and establishing a sewage pumping station. A Government Order sanctioning these funds was issued.

“Some work such as an entrance, approach road and sewage pumping station are pending. They will be completed soon, and the National Institute of Ageing will start functioning,” the Minister said. The State will invite the Union Health Minister for the inauguration.

The new facilities at the Institute of Mental Health will be inaugurated on December 22. This includes a half-way home constructed at a cost of ₹2.5 crore.

MANAM, a forum to provide mental health assistance to students, will be expanded to all 36 government medical colleges on the occasion, the Health Minister said.

