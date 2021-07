New MTC service to Kovalam via Besant Nagar

10 July 2021 19:25 IST

109T covers a good number of localities in the Adyar region, including MG Road, Shastri Nagar, Indira Nagar and Durgabai Deshmukh Road

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has introduced 109T, which plies from Thiruvottriyur to Kovalam via Tollgate, N4 Kasimedu Kalmandapam, Kamarajar Salai (Beach MRTS station and Lighthouse), Foreshore Estate MTC depot, MRC Nagar, Durgabai Deshmukh Road in Raja Annamalaipuram, Besant Nagar, MG Road in Shastri Nagar, Indira Nagar in Adyar and Thiruvanmiyur.

According to a source from MTC, eight trips and two cut trips (from Broadway to Kovalam) are operated.

For 109T route, four buses are dedicated.

