New Miyawaki forest comes up in Chennai, near Secretariat

10 February 2021 12:39 IST

The Miyawaki forest was developed by the Innerwheel Club of Madras, on 3,000 sq ft of barren land

Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash inaugurated a Miyawaki forest located near the Secretariat on Wednesday. Mr. Prakash said the civic body, which has made a success of the Miyawaki forest in Kotturpuram, has been taking steps to create more Miyawaki forest in all 15 zones.

This Miyawaki forest was developed by the Innerwheel Club of Madras, out of barren land measuring more than 3,000 square feet, located opposite the Secretariat, that was handed over to them by the civic body.

The Innerwheel Miyawaki Park, which started developing the park, was planted in September 2020 and has a total of 837 trees of 30 indigenous varieties.

Inner Wheel Club’s district chairman, Usha Saraogi and Shobha Gupta, president of the club, were also present during the inauguration.

Mr. Prakash later unveiled boards highlighting the concept of Miyawaki and planted a few trees in the forest.

Miyawaki forests are developed based on a Japanese method of restoration of degraded land, planting species of trees, plants and shrubs, regenerating all layers of original forests in a particular area.